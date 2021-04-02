Theodore registered an assist, a team-high six shots on goal and three hits in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Wild.

Theodore set up William Karlsson's opening tally 3:29 into the game. During a four-game point streak, Theodore has a goal and four assists. The 25-year-old blueliner is up to 29 points, 95 shots and a plus-14 rating in 32 appearances this year. While not much of a physical player, Theodore does enough scoring to have near-universal fantasy appeal.