Theodore scored a goal on three shots, added an assist, blocked two shots and went plus-3 in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Predators.

Theodore continues to impress, earning three goals and two assists over five games since his return from an upper-body injury. The 30-year-old defenseman has seven goals, 25 points, a plus-15 rating, 85 shots on net and 54 blocked shots through 36 outings overall. Theodore is the Golden Knights' top blueliner, and he's producing offense at a high pace once again, so he's a lock to be in most fantasy lineups.