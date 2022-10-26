Theodore scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist, blocked three shots and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Theodore tied the game 55 seconds into the third period, then helped out on Mark Stone's insurance tally. This was Theodore's second multi-point outing of the season. The 27-year-old defenseman is up to two goals, four assists, 17 shots, 11 blocks and a plus-10 rating in eight appearances. He started the year a little slow, but there was no reason to worry that he wouldn't get back on track.