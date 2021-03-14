Theodore scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Blues.

Theodore opened the scoring at 4:01 of the first period. He also had the secondary assist on Mark Stone's first of two goals in the third period. Since he broke a four-game dry spell, Theodore has a goal and three helpers in his last three outings. The 25-year-old defenseman has 18 points, 59 shots on goal and a plus-11 rating in 22 contests as Vegas' most productive blueliner.