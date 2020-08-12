Theodore netted a goal on three shots, blocked four shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks in Game 1 of their first-round series.
Theodore opened the scoring at 7:22 of the second period. His four blocks tied with defense partner Alec Martinez for most in the game. Theodore was solid on both ends of the rink in the regular season, with 46 points (13 goals, 33 assists), a plus-12 rating and 69 blocked shots in 71 outings. The 25-year-old has already collected five points in four playoff games.
