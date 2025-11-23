Theodore scored a goal on four shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Theodore extended his point streak to four games (two goals, four assists) with the opening tally in this contest. The 30-year-old defenseman has gotten on the scoresheet in six of his last seven outings. He's up to three goals, 13 points, 49 shots, 34 blocks and a plus-6 rating across 21 appearances as the Golden Knights' top blueliner.