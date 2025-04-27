Theodore scored a power-play goal on six shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild in Game 4.

Theodore has had a rough series defensively, but he was a positive player for the Golden Knights in this contest. His goal opened the scoring at 6:47 of the first period. The blueliner has recorded two power-play points, 10 shots on net, three blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over four playoff outings.