Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Opens scoring on power play
Theodore scored a power-play goal in the first period of Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Flames.
The goal gives Theodore 11 tallies on 173 shots and 32 points in a career year for the blueliner so far. Eight of his points have come with the man advantage. He added three shots on goal and three blocked shots in the contest. Theodore has a goal and four assists during his four-game point streak, and could make for a nice DFS play versus the Canucks on Saturday.
