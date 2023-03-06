Theodore scored a goal on six shots, blocked three shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens.
Theodore continues to hum along at a point-per-game pace since the All-Star break. He has three goals and nine helpers over 12 games in that span, with his tally Sunday coming a little over halfway through the first period. The blueliner is up to seven goals, 34 points, 117 shots on net, 61 blocks and a plus-20 rating through 43 outings overall.
