Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Opens scoring with power-play goal
Theodore posted a power-play goal on three shots in a 7-3 victory against the Penguins on Saturday.
His marker with the man advantage got the Golden Knights going in what turned out to be a major offensive night. The score was only Theodore's second on the power play this season, but that ties a career best. He has six goals and 22 points in 49 games this season.
