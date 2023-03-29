Theodore (undisclosed) won't go with the Golden Knights to San Jose for Thursday's contest against the Sharks, according to Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

Theodore is regarded as day-to-day beyond Thursday's game, so he might be an option as early as Saturday versus Minnesota. He sustained the injury during Tuesday's 7-4 loss to Edmonton. Theodore has eight goals and 41 points in 54 outings in 2022-23. His absence might lead to Ben Hutton playing Thursday after being a healthy scratch Tuesday.