Theodore (undisclosed) will not be available for Thursday's contest against Anaheim, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Theodore suffered an injury against the Ducks on Tuesday and is clearly still feeling the effects. Fortunately, he's considered day-to-day so it doesn't appear to be a serious injury. The 6-foot-2 blueliner has 10 points in 10 games this season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Leaves Tuesday's contest•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Assists in three straight games•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Chips in with helper•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Earns power-play assist•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Factors in on both goals in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Buries pair of goals•