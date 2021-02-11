Theodore (undisclosed) will not be available for Thursday's contest against Anaheim, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Theodore suffered an injury against the Ducks on Tuesday and is clearly still feeling the effects. Fortunately, he's considered day-to-day so it doesn't appear to be a serious injury. The 6-foot-2 blueliner has 10 points in 10 games this season.

