Theodore was scratched from Game 5 versus the Jets due to an illness, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Theodore tried to give it a go in warmups, but ultimately wasn't able to play. Should the Jets win Thursday, Theodore should be considered day-to-day for Game 6 on Saturday. If Vegas wins, he'll likely get the extra rest he needs to be ready for the second round.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Scratched late Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Dishes pair of assists•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Garners helper•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Will return Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Traveling with team•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Unavailable Tuesday•