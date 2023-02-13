Theodore scored a goal on two shots, added an assist, went plus-2 and blocked two shots in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Ducks.

The goal was Theodore's first since Dec. 1, though he missed a large chunk of time with an injury in that span. The 27-year-old defenseman now has five goals, 20 helpers, 85 shots on net, 47 blocked shots and a plus-18 rating through 34 appearances. He'll continue to get looks on offense in a top-four role with power-play time.