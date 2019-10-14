Theodore recorded two power-play assists and four shots on goal in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Theodore wasted no time in getting back on the scoresheet after failing to record a point Saturday versus the Flames. The defenseman is up to five points in six games while serving on the top pairing and the first power-play unit. He may slow down a bit as the season progresses, but he'll still be a productive player in fantasy.

