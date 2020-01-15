Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Picks power-play apple
Theodore finished with two assists, one with the man advantage, in a 4-2 loss to the Sabres on Tuesday.
11 of his 21 assists this season have come on power plays, so Theodore is taking full advantage of his 21:47 minutes a night. Theodore is averaging a career-best 0.57 points per game and leads all Vegas defensemen with 28 points in 49 games. The 24-year-old is an up-and-coming star for the Golden Knights.
