Theodore finished with two assists, one with the man advantage, in a 4-2 loss to the Sabres on Tuesday.

11 of his 21 assists this season have come on power plays, so Theodore is taking full advantage of his 21:47 minutes a night. Theodore is averaging a career-best 0.57 points per game and leads all Vegas defensemen with 28 points in 49 games. The 24-year-old is an up-and-coming star for the Golden Knights.