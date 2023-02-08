Theodore notched an assist and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Predators.

Theodore's helper was his first point in three games since he returned from a leg injury that kept him out of action for about six weeks. The defenseman set up a Chandler Stephenson tally in the second period. Theodore has four goals, nine assists, 81 shots on net, 43 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating through 32 contests overall. He'll continue to play in a top-four role with power-play time as a key part of the Golden Knights' defense.