Theodore (leg) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, according to the NHL media site.
Theodore last played on Dec. 9, so he can return to action at any time. He had four goals and 22 points in 29 games before the injury. The Golden Knights activated Alec Martinez from injured reserve in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Not yet available•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Designated week-to-week•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Will not play Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Hurt in overtime•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Stays warm with power-play helper•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Generates two assists•