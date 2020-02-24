Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Plays hero in overtime
Theodore scored the game-winning goal in Sunday's 6-5 overtime win over the Ducks.
His fifth and final shot on goal of the game got behind John Gibson to secure the win and extend the Golden Knights' lead in the Pacific Division. Theodore has nine tallies, 42 points, 193 shots and a plus-11 rating through 64 games this year.
