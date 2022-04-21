Theodore scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Capitals.

Theodore set his new career high in points with an assist on Evgenii Dadonov's third-period tally. In overtime, it was Theodore carving through the Capitals' defense before roofing a backhand shot past Ilya Samsonov for the game-winner 2:09 into the extra session. The star defenseman is up to 14 tallies, 48 points, 188 shots on net, 91 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in 74 contests this season. He's posted three goals and four helpers in his last six games.