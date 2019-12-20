Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Plucks apple Thursday
Theodore notched an assist, five shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks.
Theodore recorded the secondary helper on Mark Stone's third-period equalizer. The assist stretched Theodore's point streak to four games, during which he's posted a goal and six assists. The blueliner is at 19 points and 102 shots through 38 contests, which puts him on pace to top his previous career high of 37 points from last year.
