Theodore picked up an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Sharks in Game 7.

Theodore was held off the scoresheet only twice in seven games, producing a goal and seven helpers. He added 10 shots on goal and 12 hits. Theodore has some fantasy upside entering 2019-20 after the blueliner posted 45 points in 86 appearances between the regular season and playoffs this year.

