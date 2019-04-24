Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Plucks apple
Theodore picked up an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Sharks in Game 7.
Theodore was held off the scoresheet only twice in seven games, producing a goal and seven helpers. He added 10 shots on goal and 12 hits. Theodore has some fantasy upside entering 2019-20 after the blueliner posted 45 points in 86 appearances between the regular season and playoffs this year.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Grabs pair of points•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Three assists•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Racks up assist•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Forces overtime with goal•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Supplies helper•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Collects helper•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...