Theodore notched an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win over the Canadiens in Game 4.

Theodore posted the secondary assist on defense partner Brayden McNabb's third-period goal. All nine of Theodore's points in the playoffs have come in the last 11 games after he went scoreless through the first six contests in the first round. The star defenseman has added 50 shots on net, a plus-5 rating and 24 blocked shots in a top-four role.