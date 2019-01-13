Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Pockets overtime winner
Theodore scored an overtime goal in Saturday's 4-3 win over Chicago.
His OT winner snapped a 20-game goal drought, giving him five goals and 21 points in 47 games. Theodore is scoring at roughly the same pace as he did last season but should exceed the 30-point mark for the first time in his career.
