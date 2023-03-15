Theodore notched a power-play assist, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Flyers.

Theodore has five points through eight games in March. He set up an Ivan Barbashev tally in the second period. For the season, Theodore has eight goals, 29 helpers, nine power-play points, 122 shots on net, 70 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating through 48 appearances in a top-four role.