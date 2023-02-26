Theodore supplied an assist and fired five shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Stars.

Theodore stretched his point streak to six games with a helper on a Michael Amadio goal in the second period. During the streak, Theodore has two goals and seven helpers. It's been the 27-year-old's best stretch of the season, and it has him up to 32 points, a plus-19 rating, 103 shots on net and 53 blocked shots through 39 outings overall.