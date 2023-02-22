Theodore logged an assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Blackhawks.

During his four-game point streak, Theodore has two goals, five helpers and a plus-4 rating. The defenseman set up a Jack Eichel tally in the second period. Theodore has 30 points (five on the power play), 97 shots on net, 50 blocked shots and a plus-20 rating through 37 contests overall while holding onto his usual top-four role.