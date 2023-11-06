Theodore registered an assist and went minus-2 in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Ducks.

Theodore helped out on Jack Eichel's second-period tally. This was Theodore's second game in a row with an assist, and it also included his first even-strength point since Oct. 27. The 28-year-old blueliner is up to three goals, nine helpers, 34 shots on net, 19 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 13 contests. He should continue to play an important role in the Golden Knights' top four and on the power play, where he has six of his 12 points.