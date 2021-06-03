Theodore notched two assists, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche in Game 2.

Theodore had secondary helpers on Alec Martinez's power-play goal and Reilly Smith's even-strength tally. After an ice-cold start to the postseason, Theodore has picked up four assists in his last three games. He's added 31 shots on net, 12 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through nine playoff contests.