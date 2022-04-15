Theodore recorded a power-play assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Flames.

Theodore's shot generated a rebound for Nicolas Roy to tuck in at 17:36 of the second period. This continued a good run of offense for Theodore, who has five goals and three helpers in his last eight games. The 26-year-old is now one off his career high in points -- he's up to 13 tallies, 32 helpers, 177 shots on net, 87 blocks and a plus-5 rating in 71 outings.