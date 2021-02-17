Theodore (undisclosed) had a power-play assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Theodore missed three games with the injury, but he returned to action with 19:16 of ice time Tuesday. He also extended his personal point streak to five games -- he has one assist in each of those outings. The 25-year-old rearguard remains a force in the offensive zone with three goals, eight helpers, 36 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 11 contests this year. Fantasy managers will want to activate Theodore, as it appears he's ready to resume his usual productive role.