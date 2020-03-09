Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Pots game-winning goal
Theodore scored a goal on five shots in Sunday's 5-3 win over Calgary.
The Golden Knights led by three in this game, but the Flames managed to tie the game late in the third period. Theodore's even-strength marker with 70 seconds remaining in regulation was the difference-maker, giving the defenseman three GWGs in 2019-20. With 45 points this season, Theodore carries plenty of value in all fantasy formats.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Lone bright spot Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Adds insurance marker•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Plays hero in overtime•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Records assist Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Notches power-play helper•
-
Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Slings pair of power-play assists•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.