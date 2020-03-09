Play

Theodore scored a goal on five shots in Sunday's 5-3 win over Calgary.

The Golden Knights led by three in this game, but the Flames managed to tie the game late in the third period. Theodore's even-strength marker with 70 seconds remaining in regulation was the difference-maker, giving the defenseman three GWGs in 2019-20. With 45 points this season, Theodore carries plenty of value in all fantasy formats.

