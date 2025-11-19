Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Pots power-play tally
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Theodore scored a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.
Theodore has picked up the pace on offense with two goals, two assists and 16 shots on net over his last five games. His tally Tuesday also stood as the game-winning goal. The blueliner is up to two goals, nine points, 42 shots on net, 31 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 19 appearances this season. He continues to play in a top-four role.
