Although he'll officially be a game-time decision, Theodore (leg) "looks like he'll be in" against the Rangers on Friday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

It appears Theodore's lengthy absence may finally be coming to an end, but his status against New York likely won't be confirmed until Vegas takes the ice for pregame warmups, so fantasy managers should plan accordingly. The 27-year-old defender has racked up four goals and 22 points through 29 games this campaign.