Theodore scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Theodore's offense came in the second period, as he helped out on a Jonathan Marchessault goal and scored one of his own in the final three minutes of the frame. Those were Theodore's first two points of the season. The 27-year-old defenseman has added a plus-5 rating four shots on net and a blocked shot in three contests while maintaining his usual top-four role.