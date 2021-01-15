Theodore had an assist, four shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

With Vegas dressing only five defensemen, Theodore's 22:05 of ice time was the lowest among the team's blueliners. That didn't impact his productivity, as he led the defense in shots and plus-minus on Opening Night. Theodore had a career-high 46 points in 71 games last year, but the arrival of Alex Pietrangelo will likely cut into how much Theodore can do. He's still a safe bet as a high-scoring defenseman since he'll feature on the second power-play unit.