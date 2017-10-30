Theodore was recalled from AHL Chicago on Monday.

The defensive shuffle in the desert continues, as Theodore earns a promotion to the big club after both Griffin Reinhart and Jason Garrison were previously sent down. The 22-year-old Theodore logged 34 games for the Ducks last season before being traded to Vegas as part of a 2017 NHL Expansion Draft agreement. In his eight outings with the Wolves this year, the former first-round pick has notched five goals and six helpers and should provide an offensive boost to the Golden Knights' blue line.