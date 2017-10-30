Theodore was recalled from AHL Chicago on Monday.

The defensive shuffle in the desert continues, as Theodore earns a promotion to the big club after both Griffin Reinhart and Jason Garrison were previously sent down. The 22-year-old Theodore logged 34 games for the Ducks last season before being traded to Vegas as part of a 2017 NHL Expansion Draft agreement. In his eight outings with the Wolves this year, the former first-round pick has notched five goals and six helpers and should provide an offensive boost to the Golden Knights' blue line.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories