Theodore had six shots on goal and one blocked shot in Sunday's 3-2 overtime victory over Arizona.

Ever since Theodore returned from injury Nov. 16, he's been logging big minutes averaging 21:05 of ice time and 2:01 of power-play time on the first unit. The 2013 first-round pick has also put up five points (one goal, four assists) in 12 games, and after bouncing around between the NHL and the minors in Anaheim the last two seasons, Theodore seems to have found a role on Vegas' blue line.