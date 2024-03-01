Theodore notched an assist in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Bruins.

Theodore has nine helpers over five contests since he returned from a long-term absence with an upper-body injury. The 28-year-old has seamlessly fit right in on the second pairing and first power-play unit. He's up to 27 points, 60 shots on net, 37 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating across 25 appearances this season. Theodore's long layoff may have made him available in some fantasy formats, and he's worth adding if you can find him.