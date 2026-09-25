Theodore logged three assists, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 5-4 preseason overtime win over the Mammoth.

Theodore enters the season as the top blueliner for Vegas, though not by much with the likes of Rasmus Andersson and Noah Hanifin around. Theodore should at least get first dibs on the top power-play unit, assuming the Golden Knights don't roll out a five-forward group. Theodore is coming off his worst campaign in years -- he was limited to 39 points in 70 regular-season outings, falling short of the 40-point mark for the first time since 2018-19.