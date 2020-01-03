Theodore scored a goal, served up a power-play assist and pumped eight shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Flyers.

Theodore's two-point effort got him to 25 points in 44 games this season. The 24-year-old defenseman has added 122 shots, 46 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating. He's managed five points in his last three games -- Theodore can be considered a solid option for DFS formats.