Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Reaches 25-point mark
Theodore scored a goal, served up a power-play assist and pumped eight shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Flyers.
Theodore's two-point effort got him to 25 points in 44 games this season. The 24-year-old defenseman has added 122 shots, 46 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating. He's managed five points in his last three games -- Theodore can be considered a solid option for DFS formats.
