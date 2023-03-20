Theodore recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
Theodore has slipped a bit with three helpers over his last six games, but he reached the 30-assist mark for the season. He's up to 38 points, 127 shots on net, 73 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating through 50 outings overall.
