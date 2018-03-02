Theodore (illness) will return to the lineup for Friday's game against the Senators, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Theodore has missed Vegas' last six games due to an illness, but he's now back to 100 percent, and will return to his role skating on the Golden Knights' second pairing and top power-play unit against Ottawa. The 22-year-old blueliner has been a useful bench option in deeper fantasy leagues this season, notching four goals and 18 points in 42 contests.