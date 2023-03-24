Theodore notched an assist, five blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Flames.

Theodore set up Michael Amadio's first-period tally. It's been a little bit of a quiet stretch for Theodore lately -- he has four assists over his last eight games. Alex Pietrangelo had picked up the slack on offense from the blue line, though Theodore's doing fine. The 27-year-old is at 39 points, 131 shots on net, 80 blocks and a plus-16 rating through 52 contests.