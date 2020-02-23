Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Records assist Saturday
Theodore picked up an assist, fired six shots on goal and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Panthers.
Theodore has been excellent in February with two goals and seven assists in his last 10 games. He's at a career-high 41 points to go with 188 shots, 58 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating. The 24-year-old defenseman isn't overly physical, but his scoring touch has never been better.
