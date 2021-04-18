Theodore notched a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Theodore set up Mark Stone's second-period tally. In his last six games, Theodore has chipped in with five assists. The 25-year-old blueliner is up to 34 points (11 on the power play), a plus-24 rating, 127 shots on net and 32 blocked shots through 41 appearances.