Theodore assisted on both of the Golden Knights' equalizing goals in a back-and-forth 6-5 shootout win over the Panthers on Thursday.

Theodore also played the hero role in the shootout, registering the only tally against Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo to secure the victory. Theodore added seven shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in a spectacular performance for the blueliner. The pair of apples helped him match his career high in points, giving him 29 in 64 games. He set the mark last year in 61 appearances, but should be able to establish a new mark soon enough.