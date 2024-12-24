Theodore logged an assist an went plus-2 in Monday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.
Theodore continues to play well in December -- he has three goals and seven helpers over his last nine outings. The defenseman helped out on Tomas Hertl's game-winning tally in this contest. Theodore is up to four goals, 24 assists, 62 shots on net, 43 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 33 appearances this season.
