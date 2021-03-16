Theodore posted a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 2-1 win over the Sharks.

Theodore received a faceoff win from William Karlsson in the first period. He sent the puck to Mark Stone, who fed Max Pacioretty across the slot for the Golden Knights' opening tally. Theodore has a goal and four helpers during his four-game point streak. The high-scoring defenseman is up to 19 points, a plus-10 rating, 62 shots and five power-play points in 23 outings.