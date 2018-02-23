Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Remains sidelined
Theodore (illness) will not play Friday against the Canucks.
Theodore's throat infection will hold him out of a fourth straight contest, with no expected return date specified at this point. Considering he's not dealing with an injury, the blueliner's eventual return to practice will likely signify when he's ready to rejoin the lineup.
